This Is What Whales Are Betting On Palantir Technologies

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies PLTR we detected 14 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 64% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 21% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $64,860 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $716,855.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $150.0 for Palantir Technologies during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palantir Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palantir Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $150.0, over the past month.

Palantir Technologies Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $11.0 $10.95 $10.95 $134.00 $164.3K 2.4K 319 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.4 $4.3 $4.35 $145.00 $86.5K 20.2K 1.5K PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $15.25 $15.05 $15.25 $140.00 $76.2K 8.5K 190 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $8.1 $7.95 $8.15 $140.00 $73.3K 19.1K 624 PLTR CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $5.65 $5.6 $5.65 $142.00 $56.5K 2.4K 473

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. Palantir works only with entities in Western-allied nations and reserves the right not to work with anyone that is antithetical to Western values. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Palantir Technologies, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Palantir Technologies Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 8,458,948, the price of PLTR is up by 1.25%, reaching $144.92.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 25 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Palantir Technologies

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $135.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Underperform rating for Palantir Technologies, targeting a price of $116. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Palantir Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $155.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Palantir Technologies options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.