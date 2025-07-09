Occidental Petroleum's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Occidental Petroleum OXY, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OXY usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 44 extraordinary options activities for Occidental Petroleum. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 45% bearish. Among these notable options, 18 are puts, totaling $2,065,732, and 26 are calls, amounting to $1,141,290.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $47.5 for Occidental Petroleum over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Occidental Petroleum's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Occidental Petroleum's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $20.0 to $47.5 over the preceding 30 days.

Occidental Petroleum Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OXY PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $0.44 $0.4 $0.4 $37.50 $1.1M 33.7K 29.0K OXY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $3.3 $3.1 $3.1 $47.50 $154.2K 75 500 OXY PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $1.15 $0.93 $1.09 $32.50 $125.3K 1.9K 1.1K OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $5.9 $5.85 $5.9 $45.00 $118.0K 7.4K 300 OXY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $47.50 $94.2K 1.0K 162

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum is an independent exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Latin America, and the Middle East. At the end of 2023, the company reported net proved reserves of nearly 4 billion barrels of oil equivalent. Net production averaged 1,327 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024 at a ratio of roughly 52% oil and natural gas liquids and 48% natural gas.

In light of the recent options history for Occidental Petroleum, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Occidental Petroleum

With a trading volume of 6,230,587, the price of OXY is down by -0.58%, reaching $45.48.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 28 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Occidental Petroleum

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $47.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Equal-Weight rating on Occidental Petroleum with a target price of $47.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

