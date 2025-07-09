Behind the Scenes of Wayfair's Latest Options Trends

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Wayfair W, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in W often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Wayfair. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 36% bullish and 18% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $28,566, and 10 calls, totaling $1,047,955.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $65.0 for Wayfair over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wayfair's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wayfair's whale trades within a strike price range from $35.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Wayfair Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume W CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $7.5 $7.15 $7.35 $65.00 $183.7K 920 250 W CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 07/11/25 $2.19 $1.65 $1.95 $54.00 $140.2K 2.0K 318 W CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $22.55 $21.5 $22.0 $35.00 $110.0K 1.7K 250 W CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $22.55 $21.4 $22.0 $35.00 $110.0K 1.7K 200 W CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $22.0 $21.9 $22.0 $35.00 $110.0K 1.7K 150

About Wayfair

Wayfair engages in e-commerce in the United States (88% of 2024 sales), Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It's also embarked on expansion into the brick-and-mortar landscape, with a handful of stores between the AllModern, Birch Lane, Joss & Main, and Wayfair banners. At the end of 2024, the firm offered more than 30 million products from more than 20,000 suppliers under the brands Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold. Its offerings include furniture, everyday and seasonal decor, decorative accents, housewares, and other home goods. Wayfair was founded in 2002 and began trading publicly in 2014.

Current Position of Wayfair

With a volume of 2,428,873, the price of W is up 2.3% at $56.35.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 26 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Wayfair

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $63.67.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on Wayfair with a target price of $60. * An analyst from Piper Sandler persists with their Overweight rating on Wayfair, maintaining a target price of $61. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Wayfair with a target price of $70.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.