Looking At BlackRock's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on BlackRock.

Looking at options history for BlackRock BLK we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $768,000 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $188,669.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $700.0 to $1300.0 for BlackRock over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for BlackRock's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of BlackRock's whale trades within a strike price range from $700.0 to $1300.0 in the last 30 days.

BlackRock Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BLK PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.5 $38.5 $40.2 $1020.00 $663.3K 118 165 BLK CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $385.5 $379.5 $384.0 $700.00 $76.8K 7 2 BLK PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/18/26 $118.6 $109.0 $112.52 $1120.00 $56.2K 0 5 BLK PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $74.0 $65.5 $69.2 $980.00 $48.4K 56 18 BLK CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $301.0 $293.0 $296.49 $800.00 $29.6K 19 0

About BlackRock

BlackRock is the largest asset manager in the world, with $11.584 trillion in assets under management at the end of March 2025. Its product mix is diverse, with 53% of managed assets in equity strategies, 26% in fixed income, 9% in multi-asset classes, 8% in money market funds, and 4% in alternatives. Passive strategies account for two thirds of long-term AUM, with the company's ETF platform maintaining a leading market share domestically and on a global basis. Product distribution is weighted more toward institutional clients, which by our calculations account for around 80% of AUM. BlackRock is geographically diverse, with clients in more than 100 countries and more than one third of managed assets coming from investors domiciled outside the US and Canada.

Having examined the options trading patterns of BlackRock, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of BlackRock

With a volume of 157,192, the price of BLK is down 0.0% at $1075.02.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

What The Experts Say On BlackRock

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1137.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1164. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on BlackRock with a target price of $1180. * An analyst from Argus Research has decided to maintain their Buy rating on BlackRock, which currently sits at a price target of $1090.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for BlackRock, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.