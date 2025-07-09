A Closer Look at PepsiCo's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on PepsiCo.

Looking at options history for PepsiCo PEP we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $563,042 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $206,208.

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $120.0 to $150.0 for PepsiCo during the past quarter.

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PepsiCo's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PepsiCo's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.35 $3.25 $3.35 $134.00 $122.9K 255 825 PEP PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.3 $5.2 $5.2 $125.00 $73.3K 5.3K 303 PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $14.6 $14.5 $14.5 $148.00 $58.0K 0 40 PEP CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $9.9 $9.75 $9.75 $135.00 $48.7K 1.3K 63 PEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $6.2 $6.1 $6.2 $120.00 $45.2K 286 73

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US, but uses bottlers overseas for beverages. International markets made up 40% of both total sales and operating profits in 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PepsiCo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

With a trading volume of 4,799,600, the price of PEP is down by -0.03%, reaching $135.0.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now.

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $148.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Sector Perform, adjusting the price target to $148.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for PepsiCo, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.