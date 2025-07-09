Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Adobe

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Adobe ADBE, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ADBE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 53 extraordinary options activities for Adobe. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 49% leaning bullish and 35% bearish. Among these notable options, 14 are puts, totaling $984,884, and 39 are calls, amounting to $2,726,219.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $170.0 and $560.0 for Adobe, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Adobe's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Adobe's significant trades, within a strike price range of $170.0 to $560.0, over the past month.

Adobe 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.5 $24.95 $25.5 $405.00 $757.3K 284 309 ADBE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $34.45 $34.0 $34.0 $380.00 $200.6K 1.8K 88 ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $79.1 $76.85 $77.49 $300.00 $154.9K 59 41 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $40.45 $39.55 $40.15 $400.00 $132.4K 2.9K 17 ADBE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/18/26 $217.0 $211.05 $214.02 $170.00 $128.4K 0 6

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Adobe, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Adobe

Trading volume stands at 2,309,606, with ADBE's price down by -2.83%, positioned at $371.44.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 64 days.

Expert Opinions on Adobe

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $467.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Adobe, targeting a price of $470. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Adobe, which currently sits at a price target of $475. * An analyst from BMO Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $450. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $475. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Neutral rating on Adobe with a target price of $465.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

