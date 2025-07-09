Smart Money Is Betting Big In DIS Options

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Walt Disney DIS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with DIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Walt Disney.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $428,200, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $973,415.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $150.0 for Walt Disney over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walt Disney options trades today is 3455.33 with a total volume of 4,752.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walt Disney's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $150.0 over the last 30 days.

Walt Disney 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $7.1 $7.0 $7.05 $125.00 $211.5K 9 302 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $6.8 $6.5 $6.8 $125.00 $154.3K 524 0 DIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.0 $14.65 $15.0 $125.00 $150.0K 624 100 DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $17.3 $16.95 $17.3 $125.00 $133.2K 913 91 DIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $17.2 $16.6 $17.1 $110.00 $85.9K 0 50

About Walt Disney

Disney operates in three global business segments: entertainment, sports, and experiences. Entertainment and experiences both benefit from the firm's ownership of iconic franchises and characters. Entertainment includes the ABC broadcast network, several cable television networks, and the Disney+ and Hulu streaming services. Within the segment, Disney also engages in movie and television production and distribution, with content licensed to movie theaters, other content providers, or, increasingly, kept in-house for use on Disney's own streaming platform and television networks. The sports segment houses ESPN and the ESPN+ streaming service. Experiences contains Disney's theme parks and vacation destinations, and also benefits from merchandise licensing.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walt Disney, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Walt Disney

Trading volume stands at 3,347,209, with DIS's price down by -0.13%, positioned at $121.66.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 28 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Walt Disney

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $138.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walt Disney, targeting a price of $140. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Walt Disney, maintaining a target price of $140. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Loop Capital keeps a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $130. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Guggenheim keeps a Buy rating on Walt Disney with a target price of $140. * In a positive move, an analyst from Jefferies has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $144.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.