DoorDash Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards DoorDash DASH, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in DASH usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for DoorDash. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 21% leaning bullish and 42% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $79,962, and 12 are calls, amounting to $1,274,368.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $252.5 for DoorDash during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for DoorDash's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of DoorDash's whale trades within a strike price range from $110.0 to $252.5 in the last 30 days.

DoorDash Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DASH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $140.7 $138.4 $139.6 $120.00 $195.4K 84 44 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $140.8 $139.5 $139.5 $120.00 $195.3K 84 30 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $140.35 $139.45 $139.45 $120.00 $195.2K 84 58 DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $142.0 $138.25 $139.42 $120.00 $195.1K 84 72 DASH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $141.15 $138.55 $139.65 $120.00 $97.7K 84 16

About DoorDash

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, DoorDash is an online delivery demand aggregator. Consumers can use its app to order food items on-demand for delivery or in-store from merchants. Through the acquisition of Wolt in 2022, the firm also provides this service in Europe and Asia. DoorDash creates a marketplace for merchants to establish a presence online, market their offerings, and meet demand through delivery. The firm provides similar service to nonrestaurant businesses, such as grocery, retail, and pet supplies. Dash is also rolling out nascent technology like drone delivery in an effort to continually innovate and provide the best possible service to supply-side and demand-side contingents of its marketplace.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with DoorDash, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of DoorDash

With a volume of 1,279,333, the price of DASH is up 1.81% at $245.83.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on DoorDash

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $262.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for DoorDash, targeting a price of $280. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald keeps a Overweight rating on DoorDash with a target price of $260. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BTIG continues to hold a Buy rating for DoorDash, targeting a price of $265. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on DoorDash, which currently sits at a price target of $245. * An analyst from Raymond James has elevated its stance to Strong Buy, setting a new price target at $260.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for DoorDash, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.