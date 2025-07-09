Decoding NVIDIA's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA NVDA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 677 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 133 are puts, for a total amount of $11,405,254, and 544 are calls, for a total amount of $56,138,627.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $71.0 to $310.0 for NVIDIA over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $71.0 to $310.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $7.15 $7.1 $7.15 $165.00 $396.1K 46.8K 17.4K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.35 $7.3 $7.35 $157.50 $367.5K 24.7K 10.2K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $33.35 $33.2 $33.2 $195.00 $332.0K 234 611 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $13.1 $13.05 $13.06 $155.00 $297.9K 48.5K 4.1K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.7 $21.6 $21.66 $162.00 $279.4K 5.1K 483

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Present Market Standing of NVIDIA

With a volume of 110,525,338, the price of NVDA is up 0.74% at $161.19.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $200.0.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $190. * An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $185. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Loop Capital continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $250. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Oppenheimer lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $175. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Overweight rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $200.

