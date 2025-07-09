A Closer Look at Fair Isaac's Options Market Dynamics

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bearish on Fair Isaac FICO, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in FICO often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Fair Isaac. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 33% bullish and 50% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $37,000, and 11 calls, totaling $441,450.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1000.0 to $2030.0 for Fair Isaac over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Fair Isaac's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Fair Isaac's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1000.0 to $2030.0, over the past month.

Fair Isaac Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $696.0 $678.6 $685.0 $1000.00 $68.5K 0 2 FICO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $634.0 $617.9 $625.0 $1000.00 $62.5K 0 3 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $100.4 $94.0 $94.0 $1580.00 $47.0K 10 15 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $206.0 $200.0 $200.0 $1620.00 $40.0K 4 2 FICO CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $397.9 $393.0 $393.0 $1500.00 $39.3K 1 0

About Fair Isaac

Founded in 1956, Fair Isaac Corporation is a leading applied analytics company. Fair Isaac is primarily known for its FICO credit scores, which is a widely used industry benchmark to determine the creditworthiness of an individual consumer. The firm's US-centric credit scores business accounts for most of the firm's profits and consists of business-to-business and business-to-consumer services. In addition to scores, Fair Isaac also sells software primarily to financial institutions for areas such as analytics, decision-making, customer workflows, and fraud.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Fair Isaac, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Fair Isaac's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 264,088, the FICO's price is down by -5.11%, now at $1616.13.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 21 days.

Expert Opinions on Fair Isaac

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $2350.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Fair Isaac with a target price of $2000. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Fair Isaac, targeting a price of $2300. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $2575. * An analyst from Needham has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $2575. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Oppenheimer continues to hold a Outperform rating for Fair Isaac, targeting a price of $2300.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Fair Isaac with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.