Looking At Shopify's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Shopify SHOP.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SHOP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 34 uncommon options trades for Shopify.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 32% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $701,550, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,141,907.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $55.0 to $135.0 for Shopify during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Shopify's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Shopify's whale activity within a strike price range from $55.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Shopify Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $18.75 $18.55 $18.64 $110.00 $186.4K 3.0K 110 SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $2.15 $2.1 $2.15 $108.00 $124.9K 236 506 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $2.35 $2.15 $2.35 $118.00 $117.5K 594 614 SHOP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $25.25 $25.0 $25.25 $100.00 $75.7K 2.7K 51 SHOP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $11.05 $10.95 $11.05 $105.00 $70.7K 75 67

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Shopify, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Shopify

Trading volume stands at 6,191,583, with SHOP's price up by 0.7%, positioned at $117.48.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

Expert Opinions on Shopify

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $108.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $91. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Shopify, maintaining a target price of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Shopify options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.