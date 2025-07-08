Smart Money Is Betting Big In INTU Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Intuit. Our analysis of options history for Intuit INTU revealed 13 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 61% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $204,150, and 11 were calls, valued at $444,446.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $1000.0 for Intuit over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Intuit stands at 106.38, with a total volume reaching 127.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Intuit, situated within the strike price corridor from $300.0 to $1000.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Intuit Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $66.0 $65.1 $66.0 $800.00 $105.6K 17 31 INTU PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $65.7 $64.5 $65.7 $800.00 $98.5K 17 15 INTU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $12.8 $12.2 $12.2 $860.00 $54.7K 399 45 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $498.0 $488.0 $494.24 $300.00 $49.4K 2 1 INTU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $487.2 $479.0 $484.79 $310.00 $48.4K 1 1

About Intuit

Intuit serves small and midsize businesses with accounting software QuickBooks and online marketing platform Mailchimp. The company also operates retail tax filing tool TurboTax, personal finance platform Credit Karma, and a suite of professional tax offerings for accountants. Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit enjoys a dominant market share for small business accounting and do-it-yourself tax filing in the US.

Where Is Intuit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 705,213, the price of INTU is down -0.18% at $782.21.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 44 days.

Expert Opinions on Intuit

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $890.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on Intuit, maintaining a target price of $900. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Intuit with a target price of $880.

