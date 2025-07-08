Arista Networks Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Arista Networks ANET.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ANET, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 uncommon options trades for Arista Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 36% bullish and 54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $198,074, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $541,637.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $115.0 for Arista Networks over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Arista Networks's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Arista Networks's whale activity within a strike price range from $50.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $27.4 $24.7 $27.05 $100.00 $135.2K 2.0K 0 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $27.7 $25.6 $25.95 $82.50 $129.7K 580 0 ANET PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $6.2 $6.0 $6.13 $100.00 $115.2K 810 200 ANET CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $43.0 $39.6 $40.38 $70.00 $84.7K 2 21 ANET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/18/26 $55.8 $54.0 $55.6 $50.00 $83.3K 9 1

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

In light of the recent options history for Arista Networks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Arista Networks's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 1,188,474, the price of ANET is up by 0.47%, reaching $101.95.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 21 days from now.

What The Experts Say On Arista Networks

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $112.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their Outperform rating on Arista Networks, maintaining a target price of $110. * An analyst from Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Arista Networks with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.