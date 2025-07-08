Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on BTBT Options

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Bit Digital BTBT, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in BTBT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 options trades for Bit Digital. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 44% bullish and 44% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $100,000, and 17 calls, totaling $1,099,835.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $2.0 to $5.0 for Bit Digital over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Bit Digital stands at 4253.4, with a total volume reaching 21,696.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Bit Digital, situated within the strike price corridor from $2.0 to $5.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Bit Digital Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BTBT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.3 $1.95 $2.0 $3.00 $200.8K 14.4K 513 BTBT CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $1.75 $1.6 $1.65 $2.50 $172.4K 8.1K 2.1K BTBT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/20/26 $1.55 $0.95 $1.3 $5.00 $117.0K 663 0 BTBT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $0.35 $0.25 $0.25 $3.50 $100.0K 65 4.0K BTBT CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/22/25 $0.8 $0.7 $0.75 $4.00 $75.0K 241 1.4K

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital Inc is engaged in the Bitcoin mining business, Ethereum staking activities and specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications through its wholly owned subsidiaries. Its mining platform operates with the primary intent of accumulating bitcoin which may sell for fiat currency from time to time depending on market conditions. The Company has four reportable segments: digital asset mining, cloud services, colocation services, and ETH Staking. It generates majority of its revenue from digital asset mining.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Bit Digital, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Bit Digital's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 74,641,631, with BTBT's price up by 10.2%, positioned at $3.83.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 41 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Bit Digital

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $7.0.

