Looking At Citigroup's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Citigroup C.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with C, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Citigroup.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $203,581, and 14 are calls, for a total amount of $12,929,590.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $87.5 for Citigroup, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $87.5 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/27 $21.25 $20.4 $20.5 $75.00 $11.0M 7.8K 7.3K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $20.65 $20.4 $20.65 $75.00 $687.6K 7.8K 1.5K C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $20.75 $20.7 $20.75 $75.00 $456.5K 7.8K 214 C CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/27 $20.65 $20.6 $20.65 $75.00 $212.7K 7.8K 1.9K C PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.85 $4.8 $4.81 $82.50 $146.7K 2.5K 165

About Citigroup

Citigroup is a global financial-services company doing business in more than 100 countries and jurisdictions. Citigroup's operations are organized into five primary segments: services, markets, banking, US personal banking, and wealth management. The bank's primary services include cross-border banking needs for multinational corporates, investment banking and trading, and credit card services in the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Citigroup, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Citigroup

Trading volume stands at 1,075,211, with C's price down by -0.68%, positioned at $87.0.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 7 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Citigroup

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $91.8.

* Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on Citigroup with a target price of $94. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $100. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Buy rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $85. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group persists with their In-Line rating on Citigroup, maintaining a target price of $77. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Citigroup, which currently sits at a price target of $103.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Citigroup options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.