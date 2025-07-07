Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Fortinet

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Fortinet FTNT, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in FTNT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 14 extraordinary options activities for Fortinet. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 78% leaning bullish and 7% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $109,710, and 12 are calls, amounting to $810,389.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $50.0 and $140.0 for Fortinet, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Fortinet's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Fortinet's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $140.0 in the last 30 days.

Fortinet 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FTNT CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $6.6 $6.2 $6.6 $120.00 $127.3K 694 0 FTNT CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $4.5 $4.05 $4.5 $140.00 $121.5K 89 270 FTNT PUT TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $5.7 $5.55 $5.55 $105.00 $77.7K 638 167 FTNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $0.32 $0.17 $0.3 $111.00 $75.5K 1.2K 2.5K FTNT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $0.71 $0.52 $0.65 $109.00 $69.5K 645 1.2K

About Fortinet

Fortinet is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, zero-trust access, and security operations. The firm derives a majority of its revenue through sales of its subscriptions and support-based business. The California-based firm has more than 800,000 customers across the world.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Fortinet, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Fortinet

Currently trading with a volume of 3,315,788, the FTNT's price is down by -0.1%, now at $105.55.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 30 days.

Expert Opinions on Fortinet

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $125.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Rosenblatt continues to hold a Buy rating for Fortinet, targeting a price of $125.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Fortinet with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.