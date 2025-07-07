Broadcom's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Broadcom. Our analysis of options history for Broadcom AVGO revealed 149 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 46% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 34 were puts, with a value of $2,018,076, and 115 were calls, valued at $8,165,794.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $80.0 to $380.0 for Broadcom over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Broadcom's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Broadcom's whale activity within a strike price range from $80.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Broadcom 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AVGO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $128.15 $127.8 $128.15 $150.00 $640.7K 2.3K 50 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $120.95 $120.25 $120.25 $160.00 $481.0K 3.7K 61 AVGO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $93.45 $93.05 $93.23 $190.00 $233.0K 2.2K 26 AVGO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/27 $201.9 $200.0 $200.0 $80.00 $220.0K 186 70 AVGO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $7.2 $7.1 $7.2 $200.00 $216.0K 7.9K 265

About Broadcom

Broadcom is the sixth-largest semiconductor company globally and has expanded into various software businesses, with over $30 billion in annual revenue. It sells 17 core semiconductor product lines across wireless, networking, broadband, storage, and industrial markets. It is primarily a fabless designer but holds some manufacturing in-house, like for its best-of-breed FBAR filters that sell into the Apple iPhone. In software, it sells virtualization, infrastructure, and security software to large enterprises, financial institutions, and governments.Broadcom is the product of consolidation. Its businesses are an amalgamation of former companies like legacy Broadcom and Avago Technologies in chips, as well as Brocade, CA Technologies, and Symantec in software.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Broadcom, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Broadcom

Currently trading with a volume of 10,757,728, the AVGO's price is down by -0.44%, now at $273.96.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 59 days.

What The Experts Say On Broadcom

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $288.33.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $285. * An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Broadcom, which currently sits at a price target of $265. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Broadcom, targeting a price of $315.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Broadcom options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.