Decoding Roblox's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Roblox RBLX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 41% bullish and 51%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $698,068, and 29 are calls, for a total amount of $3,390,676.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $120.0 for Roblox over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Roblox stands at 1303.2, with a total volume reaching 40,115.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Roblox, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Roblox Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $41.25 $40.65 $40.8 $70.00 $2.0M 4.3K 502 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.9 $17.7 $17.8 $120.00 $316.8K 33 179 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $21.5 $21.35 $21.35 $95.00 $256.2K 835 120 RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $18.15 $16.45 $16.45 $87.50 $110.2K 1.0K 0 RBLX PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $3.85 $3.55 $3.55 $105.00 $93.0K 1.1K 303

About Roblox

Roblox operates a free-to-play online video game platform with about 85 million daily active users. This platform has spawned a virtual universe and a Roblox economy based on the Robux currency. The platform houses millions of games from a wide range of creators spanning from young gamers themselves to professional development studios. Roblox offers creators the tools, publishing abilities, and platform for their games, enabling anyone to create a game. Creators earn money when gamers make optional in-game purchases within their games and by offering space for real-world advertising, and Roblox earns revenue primarily by taking a cut of these earnings.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Roblox, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 4,535,112, the price of RBLX is up by 3.92%, reaching $107.66.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Roblox

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $119.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Roblox, targeting a price of $116. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wedbush keeps a Outperform rating on Roblox with a target price of $110. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $125. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Roblox with a target price of $120. * An analyst from BTIG has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Roblox, which currently sits at a price target of $124.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Roblox, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.