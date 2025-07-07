SolarEdge Technologies Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on SolarEdge Technologies.

Looking at options history for SolarEdge Technologies SEDG we detected 12 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $69,950 and 10, calls, for a total amount of $484,180.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $35.0 for SolarEdge Technologies during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for SolarEdge Technologies options trades today is 1493.5 with a total volume of 2,803.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for SolarEdge Technologies's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $35.0 over the last 30 days.

SolarEdge Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $2.28 $1.96 $2.2 $35.00 $88.0K 1.1K 402 SEDG CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.27 $2.2 $2.2 $35.00 $87.7K 1.1K 802 SEDG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $8.5 $8.45 $8.5 $30.00 $42.5K 9 50 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.35 $7.45 $8.35 $35.00 $41.7K 4.1K 401 SEDG CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $8.35 $7.35 $8.35 $35.00 $41.7K 4.1K 351

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company system consists of power optimizers, inverters, and cloud-based monitoring platform and addresses a broad range of solar market segments, from residential solar installations to commercial and small utility-scale solar installations. The company sells its products directly to solar installers, engineering, procurement, and construction firms and indirectly to solar installers through distributors and electrical equipment wholesalers.

Present Market Standing of SolarEdge Technologies

With a volume of 4,274,704, the price of SEDG is down -2.87% at $26.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

Expert Opinions on SolarEdge Technologies

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $13.72.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Keybanc downgraded its rating to Underweight, setting a price target of $16. * An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on SolarEdge Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $20. * An analyst from GLJ Research has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $6. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Underweight rating on SolarEdge Technologies, maintaining a target price of $12.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.