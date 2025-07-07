Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Atlassian

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Atlassian TEAM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TEAM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Atlassian.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 62% bullish and 25%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $164,880, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $266,335.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $160.0 to $310.0 for Atlassian during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Atlassian's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Atlassian's significant trades, within a strike price range of $160.0 to $310.0, over the past month.

Atlassian Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TEAM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $2.3 $1.55 $2.25 $225.00 $106.8K 67 475 TEAM PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/01/25 $5.4 $2.85 $4.6 $190.00 $70.3K 11 158 TEAM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.7 $6.2 $6.2 $310.00 $62.6K 252 101 TEAM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $22.7 $22.4 $22.4 $220.00 $56.0K 291 25 TEAM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $60.0 $54.7 $55.3 $220.00 $38.7K 27 35

About Atlassian

Atlassian produces software that helps teams work together more efficiently and effectively. The company provides project planning and management software, collaboration tools, and IT help desk solutions. The company operates in four segments: subscriptions (term licenses and cloud agreements), maintenance (annual maintenance contracts that provide support and periodic updates and are generally attached to perpetual license sales), perpetual license (upfront sale for indefinite usage of the software), and other (training, strategic consulting, and revenue from the Atlassian Marketplace app store). Atlassian was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Sydney.

Where Is Atlassian Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 858,073, the price of TEAM is down by -0.56%, reaching $212.34.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 24 days from now.

Expert Opinions on Atlassian

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $290.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Atlassian, targeting a price of $290.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.