Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in AST SpaceMobile

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AST SpaceMobile ASTS.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ASTS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 28 uncommon options trades for AST SpaceMobile.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 35% bullish and 60%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $198,361, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,278,995.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $10.0 to $80.0 for AST SpaceMobile during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for AST SpaceMobile's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across AST SpaceMobile's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

AST SpaceMobile Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ASTS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/11/25 $1.12 $1.09 $1.09 $50.00 $109.0K 3.2K 1.8K ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $4.8 $4.65 $4.7 $50.00 $103.4K 7.5K 36 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $10.5 $10.0 $10.0 $50.00 $100.0K 9.1K 183 ASTS CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $36.5 $36.35 $36.5 $10.00 $91.2K 5.4K 25 ASTS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $7.05 $7.0 $7.0 $55.00 $91.0K 519 0

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile Inc is a satellite designer and manufacturer. The company is building a cellular broadband network in space to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices, and off-the-shelf mobile phones based on extensive IP and patent portfolio. It has focused on eliminating the connectivity gaps faced by mobile subscribers. The Company's spaceMobile Service is being designed to provide cost-effective, high-speed Cellular Broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage using existing mobile devices.

AST SpaceMobile's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 4,232,739, the ASTS's price is down by -1.73%, now at $44.81.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 37 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for AST SpaceMobile

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.13.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* In a cautious move, an analyst from B of A Securities downgraded its rating to Neutral, setting a price target of $55. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Scotiabank downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $45. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B. Riley Securities keeps a Buy rating on AST SpaceMobile with a target price of $44.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AST SpaceMobile with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.