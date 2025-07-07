Spotlight on Boeing: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Boeing BA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 29 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 31% bullish and 41%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $408,549, and 22 are calls, for a total amount of $1,423,864.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $280.0 for Boeing, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Boeing's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Boeing's significant trades, within a strike price range of $100.0 to $280.0, over the past month.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $86.65 $86.45 $86.65 $145.00 $173.4K 632 23 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $66.45 $65.55 $65.55 $175.00 $157.2K 421 24 BA PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $28.8 $28.6 $28.8 $225.00 $152.6K 55 54 BA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $25.75 $25.4 $25.57 $200.00 $92.0K 356 6 BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/25/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.15 $220.00 $82.5K 586 603

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

In light of the recent options history for Boeing, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Boeing's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 1,549,826, with BA's price down by -0.25%, positioned at $215.39.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 22 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Boeing

Over the past month, 4 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $229.25.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Redburn Atlantic upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $275. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $230. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $212. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Boeing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.