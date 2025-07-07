A Closer Look at Netflix's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Netflix.

Looking at options history for Netflix NFLX we detected 35 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 17% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 40% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $619,010 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $14,511,354.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $710.0 to $1700.0 for Netflix during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Netflix's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Netflix's whale activity within a strike price range from $710.0 to $1700.0 in the last 30 days.

Netflix Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NFLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $440.0 $430.0 $429.0 $1040.00 $12.8M 688 300 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $110.15 $108.2 $110.0 $1380.00 $396.0K 682 87 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $110.0 $108.5 $110.0 $1380.00 $385.0K 682 122 NFLX PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $108.55 $104.45 $108.25 $1340.00 $97.4K 69 9 NFLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $286.85 $278.5 $283.45 $1020.00 $85.0K 594 0

About Netflix

Netflix's relatively simple business model involves only one business, its streaming service. It has the biggest television entertainment subscriber base in both the United States and the collective international market, with more than 300 million subscribers globally. Netflix has exposure to nearly the entire global population outside of China. The firm has traditionally avoided a regular slate of live programming or sports content, instead focusing on on-demand access to episodic television, movies, and documentaries. The firm introduced ad-supported subscription plans in 2022, giving the firm exposure to the advertising market in addition to the subscription fees that have historically accounted for nearly all its revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Netflix, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Netflix Standing Right Now?

With a trading volume of 248,771, the price of NFLX is down by -0.79%, reaching $1286.87.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 10 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Netflix

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1438.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Netflix with a target price of $1500. * An analyst from Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Netflix, which currently sits at a price target of $1425. * An analyst from Pivotal Research persists with their Buy rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1600. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity keeps a Buy rating on Netflix with a target price of $1525. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs persists with their Neutral rating on Netflix, maintaining a target price of $1140.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Netflix with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.