Marvell Tech Unusual Options Activity For July 07

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Marvell Tech MRVL.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRVL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Marvell Tech.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 46%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $181,776, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $514,833.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $25.0 to $85.0 for Marvell Tech over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Marvell Tech's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Marvell Tech's whale activity within a strike price range from $25.0 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

Marvell Tech 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $7.9 $7.8 $7.87 $85.00 $78.0K 3.3K 242 MRVL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.53 $2.5 $2.53 $80.00 $69.9K 8.5K 386 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/11/25 $1.56 $1.35 $1.37 $75.00 $68.5K 796 535 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $10.2 $9.45 $9.45 $80.00 $59.5K 3.0K 63 MRVL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/27 $53.9 $51.95 $52.5 $25.00 $57.7K 45 0

About Marvell Tech

Marvell Technology is a fabless chip designer focused on wired networking, where it has the second-highest market share. Marvell serves the data center, carrier, enterprise, automotive, and consumer end markets with processors, optical and copper transceivers, switches, and storage controllers.

Present Market Standing of Marvell Tech

With a volume of 1,452,630, the price of MRVL is down -1.01% at $74.42.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days.

Expert Opinions on Marvell Tech

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $99.8.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from B. Riley Securities continues to hold a Buy rating for Marvell Tech, targeting a price of $115. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Marvell Tech with a target price of $90. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $124. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Marvell Tech, which currently sits at a price target of $75. * An analyst from Benchmark has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $95.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Marvell Tech, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.