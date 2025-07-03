Spotlight on Sunrun: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Sunrun RUN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RUN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Sunrun.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $165,500, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $995,457.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $5.0 to $15.0 for Sunrun over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Sunrun's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Sunrun's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $5.0 to $15.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Sunrun Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUN CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $0.75 $0.65 $0.7 $15.00 $342.9K 55.7K 5.1K RUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $0.84 $0.82 $0.87 $8.00 $85.6K 10.1K 3.1K RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.11 $1.04 $1.1 $10.00 $68.1K 44.7K 2.2K RUN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $3.1 $2.9 $2.89 $7.50 $57.8K 2.8K 314 RUN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $1.82 $1.79 $1.8 $10.00 $53.4K 29.4K 720

About Sunrun

Sunrun is engaged in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company acquires customers directly and through relationships with various solar and strategic partners. The solar systems are constructed by Sunrun or by Sunrun's partners and are owned by the company. Sunrun's customers typically enter into 20- to 25-year agreements to utilize its solar energy system. The company also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, and solar leads generated to customers.

Current Position of Sunrun

Currently trading with a volume of 33,781,697, the RUN's price is up by 15.46%, now at $10.38.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Sunrun

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $4.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $5. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Keybanc lowers its rating to Underweight with a new price target of $6. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Sunrun, maintaining a target price of $8. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Sector Perform, setting a price target of $5. * An analyst from GLJ Research has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Sunrun, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.