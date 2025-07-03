JPMorgan Chase Unusual Options Activity For July 03

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on JPMorgan Chase.

Looking at options history for JPMorgan Chase JPM we detected 41 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 41% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 43% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $191,089 and 35, calls, for a total amount of $2,708,125.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $135.0 to $380.0 for JPMorgan Chase over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for JPMorgan Chase options trades today is 1418.91 with a total volume of 4,273.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for JPMorgan Chase's big money trades within a strike price range of $135.0 to $380.0 over the last 30 days.

JPMorgan Chase Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume JPM CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $55.8 $54.85 $55.8 $280.00 $267.8K 274 2 JPM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/27 $76.0 $75.95 $75.95 $250.00 $243.1K 135 32 JPM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $60.25 $56.85 $58.3 $280.00 $186.5K 274 83 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $81.0 $80.5 $80.5 $220.00 $161.0K 2.3K 20 JPM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $64.45 $63.0 $63.35 $235.00 $158.3K 517 25

About JPMorgan Chase

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments: consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding JPMorgan Chase, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of JPMorgan Chase

Currently trading with a volume of 6,529,908, the JPM's price is up by 1.38%, now at $296.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 12 days.

Expert Opinions on JPMorgan Chase

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $291.6.

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on JPMorgan Chase, which currently sits at a price target of $320. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on JPMorgan Chase, maintaining a target price of $275. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for JPMorgan Chase, targeting a price of $240. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group keeps a Outperform rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $298. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on JPMorgan Chase with a target price of $325.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.