Intuitive Surgical's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Intuitive Surgical.

Looking at options history for Intuitive Surgical ISRG we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 11% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $138,480 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $256,590.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $500.0 to $580.0 for Intuitive Surgical over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Intuitive Surgical's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Intuitive Surgical's significant trades, within a strike price range of $500.0 to $580.0, over the past month.

Intuitive Surgical Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ISRG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $39.3 $35.4 $37.45 $540.00 $74.9K 179 23 ISRG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/22/25 $20.5 $18.1 $18.0 $530.00 $70.2K 0 39 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 07/18/25 $19.0 $18.0 $18.0 $535.00 $59.4K 108 34 ISRG CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $14.9 $12.6 $13.0 $580.00 $42.9K 162 37 ISRG PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $53.3 $53.2 $53.3 $565.00 $42.6K 7 8

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical develops, produces, and markets a robotic system for assisting minimally invasive surgery. It also provides the instrumentation, disposable accessories, and warranty services for the system. The company has placed more than 9,500 da Vinci systems in hospitals worldwide, with more than 5,500 installations in the US and a growing number in emerging markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Intuitive Surgical, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Intuitive Surgical

With a volume of 702,924, the price of ISRG is up 0.72% at $544.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Intuitive Surgical

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $440.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Deutsche Bank has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $440.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Intuitive Surgical with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.