Wynn Resorts's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Wynn Resorts WYNN.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with WYNN, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 options trades for Wynn Resorts.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 30% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $70,750, and 12, calls, for a total amount of $671,809.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $70.0 to $115.0 for Wynn Resorts over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Wynn Resorts's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Wynn Resorts's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $115.0 in the last 30 days.

Wynn Resorts 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $19.15 $18.45 $19.0 $100.00 $190.0K 60 100 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $35.4 $34.55 $35.4 $80.00 $106.2K 973 30 WYNN PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $2.97 $2.67 $2.83 $95.00 $70.7K 343 253 WYNN CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $13.15 $12.4 $13.15 $92.50 $65.7K 1.6K 50 WYNN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $1.75 $1.71 $1.71 $110.00 $63.6K 533 447

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts operates luxury casinos and resorts. The company was founded in 2002 by Steve Wynn, the former CEO. The company operates four megaresorts: Wynn Macau and Encore in Macao and Wynn Las Vegas and Encore in Las Vegas. Cotai Palace opened in August 2016 in Macao, and Encore Boston Harbor in Massachusetts opened June 2019. We expect the company to continue to build nongaming attractions in Macao over the next few years. We model Wynn's managed integrated resort in the United Arab Emirates to open in 2027. The company also operates Wynn Interactive, a digital sports betting and iGaming platform. The company received 76% and 24% of its 2019 prepandemic EBITDA from Macao and the US, respectively. In 2024, both the US and Macao were each 50% of total EBITDA.

In light of the recent options history for Wynn Resorts, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Wynn Resorts

Trading volume stands at 1,403,097, with WYNN's price up by 1.06%, positioned at $105.79.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 33 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Wynn Resorts

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $109.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from JP Morgan has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $109.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Wynn Resorts options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.