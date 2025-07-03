Spotlight on Boeing: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Boeing BA.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 21 uncommon options trades for Boeing.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 47% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $148,960, and 18 are calls, for a total amount of $1,083,797.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $170.0 to $250.0 for Boeing during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Boeing stands at 3050.94, with a total volume reaching 7,783.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Boeing, situated within the strike price corridor from $170.0 to $250.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Boeing Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $50.65 $49.65 $50.1 $175.00 $250.5K 1.4K 50 BA CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $14.35 $14.35 $14.35 $220.00 $143.5K 349 107 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $13.0 $12.75 $12.75 $250.00 $126.2K 652 102 BA PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $11.25 $10.5 $10.85 $210.00 $60.7K 1.0K 371 BA CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $14.0 $13.7 $13.7 $210.00 $54.8K 8.0K 271

About Boeing

Boeing is a major aerospace and defense firm. It operates in three segments: commercial airplanes; defense, space, and security; and global services. Boeing's commercial airplanes segment competes with Airbus in the production of aircraft that can carry more than 130 passengers. Boeing's defense, space, and security segment competes with defense contractors such as Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to create military aircraft, satellites, and weaponry. Global services provides aftermarket support to airlines.

Where Is Boeing Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,629,875, the BA's price is down by -0.01%, now at $212.0.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 26 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Boeing

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $233.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Jefferies has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Boeing, which currently sits at a price target of $250. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Boeing, targeting a price of $230. * An analyst from Redburn Atlantic upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $275. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $212. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $200.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Boeing with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.