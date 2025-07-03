Check Out What Whales Are Doing With CRWD

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on CrowdStrike Holdings.

Looking at options history for CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD we detected 19 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $413,480 and 15, calls, for a total amount of $1,059,268.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $400.0 to $510.0 for CrowdStrike Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for CrowdStrike Holdings's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across CrowdStrike Holdings's significant trades, within a strike price range of $400.0 to $510.0, over the past month.

CrowdStrike Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRWD CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/03/25 $45.0 $40.0 $45.0 $460.00 $450.0K 166 100 CRWD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $41.4 $41.1 $41.4 $470.00 $248.4K 188 60 CRWD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/03/25 $4.35 $2.67 $3.0 $505.00 $90.0K 325 308 CRWD CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $120.5 $113.35 $113.35 $400.00 $68.0K 135 0 CRWD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $9.8 $9.45 $9.8 $505.00 $66.6K 397 191

About CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation security verticals such as endpoint, cloud workload, identity, and security operations. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with CrowdStrike Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of CrowdStrike Holdings

With a trading volume of 281,935, the price of CRWD is up by 1.96%, reaching $505.81.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 55 days from now.

Expert Opinions on CrowdStrike Holdings

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $501.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Raymond James lowers its rating to Outperform with a new price target of $485. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings with a target price of $515. * An analyst from Scotiabank persists with their Sector Perform rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, maintaining a target price of $480. * An analyst from Stifel has decided to maintain their Buy rating on CrowdStrike Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $495. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from DA Davidson continues to hold a Buy rating for CrowdStrike Holdings, targeting a price of $530.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest CrowdStrike Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.