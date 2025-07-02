Looking At Arista Networks's Recent Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Arista Networks. Our analysis of options history for Arista Networks ANET revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $313,470, and 18 were calls, valued at $2,648,092.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $160.0 for Arista Networks, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Arista Networks's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Arista Networks's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $75.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Arista Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $34.0 $33.8 $34.0 $75.00 $340.0K 325 272 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $34.0 $33.8 $34.0 $75.00 $340.0K 325 102 ANET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $34.3 $33.9 $34.1 $75.00 $337.5K 325 371 ANET CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $2.65 $2.45 $2.61 $145.00 $313.2K 57 1.2K ANET CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/18/26 $33.8 $33.5 $33.8 $75.00 $304.1K 325 532

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks is a networking equipment provider that primarily sells Ethernet switches and software to data centers. Its marquee product is its extensible operating system, or EOS, that runs a single image across every single one of its devices. The firm operates as one reportable segment. It has steadily gained market share since its founding in 2004, with a focus on high-speed applications. Arista counts Microsoft and Meta Platforms as its largest customers and derives roughly three quarters of its sales from North America.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Arista Networks, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Arista Networks's Current Market Status

Trading volume stands at 4,427,406, with ANET's price up by 1.35%, positioned at $100.25.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 27 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Arista Networks

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $112.5.

* An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Arista Networks, which currently sits at a price target of $110. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Keybanc lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $115.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.