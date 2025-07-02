What the Options Market Tells Us About Royal Caribbean Gr

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Royal Caribbean Gr RCL, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RCL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 23 extraordinary options activities for Royal Caribbean Gr. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 69% leaning bullish and 17% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $147,430, and 20 are calls, amounting to $1,398,652.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $290.0 and $410.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $290.0 to $410.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.7 $14.1 $14.1 $400.00 $216.9K 152 271 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $14.9 $13.9 $13.9 $400.00 $165.3K 152 119 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $86.85 $84.7 $86.25 $290.00 $155.2K 37 18 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $22.75 $21.15 $22.75 $310.00 $106.9K 1.1K 47 RCL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $56.15 $56.15 $56.15 $350.00 $101.0K 51 18

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company by revenues, operating 67 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021 and plans to launch its new Celebrity River Cruise brand in 2027.

Present Market Standing of Royal Caribbean Gr

With a trading volume of 1,799,691, the price of RCL is up by 2.86%, reaching $324.1.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $319.5.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Royal Caribbean Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.