Smart Money Is Betting Big In PII Options

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Polaris.

Looking at options history for Polaris PII we detected 13 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 30% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 61% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $360,425 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $156,952.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $40.0 and $50.0 for Polaris, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Polaris's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Polaris's whale activity within a strike price range from $40.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Polaris Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PII PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.5 $4.4 $4.5 $40.00 $87.3K 550 4.1K PII PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $5.0 $4.8 $4.9 $40.00 $49.0K 550 1.5K PII PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $5.0 $4.8 $4.8 $40.00 $48.0K 550 1.4K PII PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $4.9 $4.6 $4.7 $40.00 $47.0K 550 456 PII PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $4.8 $4.6 $4.8 $40.00 $40.7K 550 907

About Polaris

Polaris designs and manufactures off-road vehicles, including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles for recreational and utility purposes, snowmobiles, and on-road vehicles, including motorcycles, along with the related replacement parts, garments, and accessories. The firm entered the marine market after acquiring Boat Holdings in 2018, offering exposure to another segment of the outdoor lifestyle market. Polaris products are retailed through more than 2,500 dealers in North America and 1,500 international dealers as well as more than 25 subsidiaries and 90 distributors in more than 100 countries outside North America.

Where Is Polaris Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 822,253, the PII's price is up by 0.74%, now at $45.2.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 27 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Polaris

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $27.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Sell rating on Polaris, which currently sits at a price target of $27.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Polaris, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.