Spotlight on Chevron: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Chevron. Our analysis of options history for Chevron CVX revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $1,268,015, and 5 were calls, valued at $217,310.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $115.0 to $165.0 for Chevron over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Chevron's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Chevron's whale trades within a strike price range from $115.0 to $165.0 in the last 30 days.

Chevron Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVX PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $7.3 $7.2 $7.29 $140.00 $1.0M 1.8K 1.5K CVX CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.75 $5.65 $5.75 $145.00 $57.5K 4.3K 114 CVX PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $29.15 $28.0 $29.15 $165.00 $55.4K 52 19 CVX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.45 $3.35 $3.45 $165.00 $51.7K 3.8K 210 CVX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/18/26 $10.65 $10.35 $10.35 $130.00 $45.5K 1.0K 94

About Chevron

Chevron is an integrated energy company with exploration, production, and refining operations worldwide. It is the second-largest oil company in the United States with production of 3.0 million of barrels of oil equivalent a day, including 7.7 million cubic feet a day of natural gas and 1.7 million of barrels of liquids a day. Production activities take place in North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Its refineries are in the US and Asia for total refining capacity of 1.8 million barrels of oil a day. Proven reserves at year-end 2024 stood at 9.8 billion barrels of oil equivalent, including 5.1 billion barrels of liquids and 28.4 trillion cubic feet of natural gas.

In light of the recent options history for Chevron, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Chevron

Currently trading with a volume of 6,031,437, the CVX's price is up by 1.98%, now at $146.03.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Chevron

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $165.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.