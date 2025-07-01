Taiwan Semiconductor Unusual Options Activity For July 01

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Taiwan Semiconductor. Our analysis of options history for Taiwan Semiconductor TSM revealed 63 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 31% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 8 were puts, with a value of $444,278, and 55 were calls, valued at $5,245,932.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $330.0 for Taiwan Semiconductor during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Taiwan Semiconductor options trades today is 4415.83 with a total volume of 16,206.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Taiwan Semiconductor's big money trades within a strike price range of $105.0 to $330.0 over the last 30 days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $12.6 $12.45 $12.5 $240.00 $1.1M 3.5K 2.7K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $13.35 $13.15 $13.35 $240.00 $600.7K 3.5K 454 TSM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $12.4 $12.15 $12.15 $240.00 $324.4K 3.5K 2.9K TSM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $15.85 $15.35 $15.35 $330.00 $248.6K 4.3K 369 TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/11/25 $55.0 $54.55 $55.0 $170.00 $165.0K 38 30

About Taiwan Semiconductor

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is the world's largest dedicated chip foundry, with mid-60s market share in 2024. TSMC was founded in 1987 as a joint venture of Philips, the government of Taiwan, and private investors. It went public in Taiwan in 1994 and as an ADR in the US in 1997. TSMC's scale and high-quality technology allow the firm to generate solid operating margins, even in the highly competitive foundry business. Furthermore, the shift to the fabless business model has created tailwinds for TSMC. The foundry leader has an illustrious customer base, including Apple, AMD, and Nvidia, that looks to apply cutting-edge process technologies to its semiconductor designs. TSMC employs more than 73,000 people.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Taiwan Semiconductor, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Taiwan Semiconductor's Current Market Status

With a volume of 6,629,456, the price of TSM is down -0.59% at $225.15.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 16 days.

Expert Opinions on Taiwan Semiconductor

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $255.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Taiwan Semiconductor with a target price of $240. * An analyst from Needham persists with their Buy rating on Taiwan Semiconductor, maintaining a target price of $270. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Susquehanna continues to hold a Positive rating for Taiwan Semiconductor, targeting a price of $255.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Taiwan Semiconductor with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.