PayPal Holdings's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on PayPal Holdings. Our analysis of options history for PayPal Holdings PYPL revealed 16 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 56% of traders were bullish, while 31% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $193,516, and 12 were calls, valued at $703,303.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $50.0 to $100.0 for PayPal Holdings during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for PayPal Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of PayPal Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $100.0 in the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $12.4 $12.3 $12.31 $67.50 $243.5K 6.3K 199 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.85 $7.8 $7.85 $67.50 $92.6K 12.7K 451 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.2 $3.1 $3.1 $72.50 $67.2K 830 220 PYPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $26.25 $26.1 $26.17 $50.00 $65.4K 618 27 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/25/25 $2.2 $2.18 $2.18 $75.00 $55.5K 141 510

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 434 million active accounts at the end of 2024. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

Having examined the options trading patterns of PayPal Holdings, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is PayPal Holdings Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,525,105, the price of PYPL is up 0.96% at $75.03.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 28 days.

Expert Opinions on PayPal Holdings

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $76.67.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

