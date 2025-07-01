This Is What Whales Are Betting On Constellation Energy

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Constellation Energy. Our analysis of options history for Constellation Energy CEG revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 17% of traders were bullish, while 76% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 7 were puts, with a value of $1,504,487, and 10 were calls, valued at $1,069,836.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $250.0 to $380.0 for Constellation Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Constellation Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Constellation Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $250.0 to $380.0 in the last 30 days.

Constellation Energy 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.0 $7.7 $7.95 $270.00 $405.0K 954 1.2K CEG PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $8.0 $7.7 $7.77 $270.00 $321.9K 954 449 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.3 $8.0 $8.34 $270.00 $309.4K 954 1.9K CEG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $61.4 $60.3 $60.3 $250.00 $301.5K 85 53 CEG PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $8.4 $7.9 $8.23 $270.00 $257.0K 954 1.5K

About Constellation Energy

Constellation Energy Corp producer of carbon-free energy and a supplier of energy products and services. The company offers generating capacity that includes nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets. It sells electricity, natural gas, and other energy-related products and sustainable solutions to various types of customers, including distribution utilities, municipalities, cooperatives, and commercial, industrial, public sector, and residential customers in markets across multiple geographic regions. Its operating segments and reporting units are Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Constellation Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Constellation Energy

With a volume of 876,259, the price of CEG is down -4.9% at $306.93.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Constellation Energy

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $343.5.

* An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $350. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $326. * An analyst from JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Constellation Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $380. * An analyst from Citigroup downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $318.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.