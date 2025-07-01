This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Exxon Mobil XOM, and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in XOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Exxon Mobil. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 37% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $88,226, and 5 are calls, amounting to $641,400.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $105.0 to $120.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Exxon Mobil's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Exxon Mobil's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $120.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $1.44 $1.34 $1.37 $120.00 $411.0K 3.5K 3.0K XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $1.83 $1.68 $1.83 $115.00 $91.1K 10.6K 506 XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/18/26 $10.45 $10.3 $10.3 $110.00 $85.4K 37 84 XOM PUT TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.85 $7.5 $7.63 $115.00 $32.0K 2.2K 42 XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 12/19/25 $5.75 $5.65 $5.65 $105.00 $28.8K 4.1K 65

About Exxon Mobil

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil worldwide. In 2023, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 7.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2023, reserves were 16.9 billion barrels of oil equivalent, 66% of which were liquids. The company is one of the world's largest refiners, with a total global refining capacity of 4.5 million barrels of oil per day, and is one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals.

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,297,159, the price of XOM is up 0.42% at $108.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $127.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Exxon Mobil, which currently sits at a price target of $127.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Exxon Mobil options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.