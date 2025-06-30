This Is What Whales Are Betting On Trade Desk

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Trade Desk. Our analysis of options history for Trade Desk TTD revealed 25 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 44% of traders were bullish, while 48% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $244,400, and 22 were calls, valued at $1,170,194.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $110.0 for Trade Desk over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Trade Desk stands at 1176.21, with a total volume reaching 2,287.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Trade Desk, situated within the strike price corridor from $40.0 to $110.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Trade Desk Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TTD PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $11.6 $11.45 $11.5 $67.50 $178.2K 143 155 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $26.05 $25.65 $25.9 $62.50 $103.6K 997 0 TTD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $10.0 $9.9 $9.96 $70.00 $99.6K 4.9K 187 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $27.1 $26.9 $26.9 $60.00 $99.5K 1.8K 44 TTD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.75 $9.65 $9.65 $70.00 $96.5K 4.9K 288

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk provides a self-service platform that helps advertisers and ad agencies programmatically find and purchase digital ad inventory (display, video, audio, and social) on devices like computers, smartphones, and connected TVs. It uses data in an iterative manner to optimize the performance of ad impressions purchased. The firm's platform is referred to as a demand-side platform in the digital ad industry, and it generates revenue from fees based on a percentage of what its clients spend on advertising.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Trade Desk, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Trade Desk Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 5,054,279, with TTD's price up by 3.89%, positioned at $72.03.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 38 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Trade Desk

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $84.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Needham downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $84. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has elevated its stance to Outperform, setting a new price target at $90. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Wells Fargo downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $68. * In a cautious move, an analyst from JMP Securities downgraded its rating to Market Outperform, setting a price target of $100. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Rosenblatt keeps a Buy rating on Trade Desk with a target price of $78.

