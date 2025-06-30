Howmet Aerospace Unusual Options Activity For June 30

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Howmet Aerospace HWM.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with HWM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Howmet Aerospace.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $196,200, and 5 are calls, for a total amount of $269,633.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $155.0 to $210.0 for Howmet Aerospace over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Howmet Aerospace's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Howmet Aerospace's whale activity within a strike price range from $155.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Howmet Aerospace Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HWM PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.1 $24.7 $25.1 $200.00 $67.7K 0 0 HWM CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $6.4 $6.2 $6.4 $210.00 $64.0K 806 206 HWM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $27.7 $27.6 $27.7 $175.00 $58.1K 131 21 HWM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $7.3 $4.2 $5.8 $210.00 $58.0K 806 0 HWM PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/17/25 $5.7 $5.2 $5.15 $160.00 $51.5K 444 0

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc produces products that are majorly used in aerospace, commercial transportation, and industrial and other markets. The company seeks to provide its customers with solutions by offering differentiated products such as airfoils with cooling and coatings for extreme temperature applications, specially designed fasteners for lightweight composite airframe construction, reduced assembly costs, lightning strike protection, and lightweight aluminum commercial wheels. It has four reportable segments namely, Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Where Is Howmet Aerospace Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,109,803, with HWM's price down by 0.0%, positioned at $184.9.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Howmet Aerospace

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $196.0.

* An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Howmet Aerospace, maintaining a target price of $200. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Truist Securities keeps a Buy rating on Howmet Aerospace with a target price of $192.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Howmet Aerospace, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.