Decoding Uber Technologies's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Uber Technologies.

Looking at options history for Uber Technologies UBER we detected 33 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 48% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $840,435 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,567,077.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $47.5 to $125.0 for Uber Technologies over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Uber Technologies stands at 2998.93, with a total volume reaching 8,918.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Uber Technologies, situated within the strike price corridor from $47.5 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $1.95 $1.91 $1.94 $80.00 $533.5K 4.7K 2.7K UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $23.35 $23.15 $23.17 $80.00 $185.3K 2.7K 80 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $24.0 $22.25 $22.5 $87.50 $177.7K 363 79 UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $17.2 $16.3 $17.2 $90.00 $172.0K 3.0K 0 UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/18/26 $23.0 $21.2 $21.5 $82.50 $169.8K 634 79

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food couriers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform is currently utilized by traditional cars as well as autonomous vehicles, but could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as delivery via drones or electronic vehicle take-off and landing (eVTOL) technology. Uber operates in over 70 countries, with over 170 million users who order rides or food at least once a month.

Current Position of Uber Technologies

With a volume of 6,404,659, the price of UBER is up 1.16% at $92.59.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 36 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Uber Technologies

In the last month, 3 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $100.0.

* In a cautious move, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity downgraded its rating to Hold, setting a price target of $84. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Stifel lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $110. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Uber Technologies, which currently sits at a price target of $106.

