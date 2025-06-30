Shopify's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Shopify. Our analysis of options history for Shopify SHOP revealed 24 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $128,420, and 20 were calls, valued at $1,129,162.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $160.0 for Shopify over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Shopify's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Shopify's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $60.0 to $160.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Shopify Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SHOP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $44.4 $44.25 $44.33 $75.00 $221.6K 3.1K 0 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $44.6 $44.5 $44.6 $90.00 $107.0K 313 11 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $42.15 $42.0 $42.0 $80.00 $84.0K 6.5K 40 SHOP CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $39.4 $38.75 $39.4 $100.00 $78.8K 1.4K 21 SHOP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $27.15 $26.45 $26.45 $100.00 $66.1K 73 25

About Shopify

Shopify offers an e-commerce platform primarily to small and medium-size businesses. The firm has two segments. The subscription solutions segment allows Shopify merchants to conduct e-commerce on a variety of platforms, including the company's website, physical stores, pop-up stores, kiosks, social networks (Facebook), and Amazon. The merchant solutions segment offers add-on products for the platform that facilitate e-commerce and include Shopify Payments, Shopify Shipping, and Shopify Capital.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Shopify, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Shopify's Current Market Status

With a trading volume of 3,313,355, the price of SHOP is up by 2.01%, reaching $115.94.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 37 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About Shopify

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $113.67.

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Overweight rating for Shopify, targeting a price of $125. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Shopify, maintaining a target price of $125. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $91.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.