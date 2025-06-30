Unpacking the Latest Options Trading Trends in Cloudflare

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Cloudflare. Our analysis of options history for Cloudflare NET revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $168,500, and 6 were calls, valued at $813,220.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $115.0 to $220.0 for Cloudflare over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Cloudflare options trades today is 492.5 with a total volume of 322.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Cloudflare's big money trades within a strike price range of $115.0 to $220.0 over the last 30 days.

Cloudflare Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NET CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $99.8 $97.55 $98.5 $115.00 $364.4K 2.4K 37 NET CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $85.45 $84.75 $84.75 $115.00 $152.5K 120 19 NET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/03/25 $10.3 $10.1 $10.3 $185.00 $132.8K 561 146 NET PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $13.2 $12.55 $12.8 $140.00 $128.0K 9 100 NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $80.5 $79.55 $80.5 $120.00 $64.4K 49 9

About Cloudflare

Cloudflare is a software company based in San Francisco, California, that offers security and web performance offerings by utilizing a distributed, serverless content delivery network, or CDN. The firm's edge computing platform, Workers, leverages this network by providing clients the ability to deploy, and execute code without maintaining servers.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Cloudflare, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Cloudflare

Trading volume stands at 1,149,564, with NET's price up by 0.82%, positioned at $195.65.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 31 days.

What The Experts Say On Cloudflare

A total of 2 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $205.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $200. * An analyst from Keybanc downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $210.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Cloudflare options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.