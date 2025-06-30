This Is What Whales Are Betting On Capital One Finl

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Capital One Finl COF, and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in COF often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Capital One Finl. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 55% bullish and 33% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $40,770, and 8 calls, totaling $384,869.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $190.0 to $230.0 for Capital One Finl over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Capital One Finl options trades today is 1011.5 with a total volume of 438.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Capital One Finl's big money trades within a strike price range of $190.0 to $230.0 over the last 30 days.

Capital One Finl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $20.5 $18.6 $20.35 $195.00 $87.5K 1.9K 116 COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $19.8 $19.5 $19.8 $195.00 $85.1K 1.9K 130 COF CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $29.3 $28.3 $29.0 $190.00 $52.2K 716 30 COF CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $21.4 $20.4 $20.8 $200.00 $43.6K 2.2K 10 COF PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.1 $14.9 $15.1 $220.00 $40.7K 29 1

About Capital One Finl

Capital One is a diversified financial services holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. Originally a spinoff of Signet Financial's credit card division in 1994, the company is now primarily involved in credit card lending, auto loans, and commercial lending. Following the acquisition of Discover in 2025, the firm also has a modest personal loan business, though credit card lending still provides the majority of the bank's revenue.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Capital One Finl, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Capital One Finl's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 725,722, the COF's price is up by 1.12%, now at $213.37.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Capital One Finl

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $231.5.

* An analyst from Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Capital One Finl, which currently sits at a price target of $253. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Neutral rating on Capital One Finl, maintaining a target price of $210.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.