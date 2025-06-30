Spotlight on Walmart: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Walmart. Our analysis of options history for Walmart WMT revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 25% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $102,398, and 6 were calls, valued at $554,071.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $75.0 and $100.0 for Walmart, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Walmart's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Walmart's significant trades, within a strike price range of $75.0 to $100.0, over the past month.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/17/27 $16.75 $16.5 $16.75 $95.00 $335.0K 373 203 WMT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/21/25 $6.7 $6.6 $6.7 $100.00 $65.0K 923 97 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $3.0 $2.99 $3.0 $97.50 $64.8K 4.3K 370 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $26.75 $26.15 $26.75 $75.00 $50.8K 125 19 WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $5.7 $5.6 $5.7 $100.00 $38.7K 873 6

About Walmart

Walmart is a leading retailer in the United States, with its strategy predicated on superior operating efficiency and offering the lowest priced goods to consumers to drive robust store traffic and product turnover. Walmart augmented its low-price business strategy by offering a convenient one-stop shopping destination with the opening of its first supercenter in 1988.Today, Walmart operates over 4,600 stores in the United States (5,200 including Sam's Club) and over 10,000 locations globally. Walmart generated over $460 billion in domestic namesake sales in fiscal 2025, with Sam's Club contributing another $90 billion to the company's top line. Internationally, Walmart generated $120 billion in sales. The retailer serves around 270 million customers globally each week.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Walmart, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 2,865,261, with WMT's price down by -0.71%, positioned at $96.58.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 52 days.

Expert Opinions on Walmart

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $110.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from RBC Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $103. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Walmart with a target price of $115. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Walmart, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from Evercore ISI Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $107. * An analyst from Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $115.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.