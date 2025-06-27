Market Whales and Their Recent Bets on MDB Options

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MongoDB. Our analysis of options history for MongoDB MDB revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 58% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $903,187, and 7 were calls, valued at $282,793.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $150.0 to $250.0 for MongoDB over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MongoDB's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MongoDB's significant trades, within a strike price range of $150.0 to $250.0, over the past month.

MongoDB Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.55 $18.5 $18.5 $220.00 $377.2K 736 410 MDB PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/21/25 $5.25 $4.8 $5.1 $150.00 $255.0K 193 500 MDB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $18.35 $17.95 $18.32 $220.00 $182.8K 736 105 MDB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.7 $17.5 $17.5 $180.00 $61.2K 165 40 MDB CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $79.1 $77.65 $79.1 $200.00 $55.3K 55 10

About MongoDB

Founded in 2007, MongoDB is a vendor of a document-oriented database that accelerates development processes of new applications. Enterprise customers can choose between the fully managed offering, MongoDB Atlas, or the self-managed version, MongoDB Enterprise Advanced. MongoDB is a popular tool among developers, and its free Community Server has recorded over 500 million downloads since 2009.

In light of the recent options history for MongoDB, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of MongoDB

With a trading volume of 1,138,381, the price of MDB is down by -0.39%, reaching $208.38.

Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings report is scheduled for 62 days from now.

What Analysts Are Saying About MongoDB

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $280.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Overweight rating for MongoDB, targeting a price of $275. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Macquarie keeps a Neutral rating on MongoDB with a target price of $230. * An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $300. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on MongoDB with a target price of $275. * In a cautious move, an analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $320.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for MongoDB with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.