Enphase Energy Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Enphase Energy. Our analysis of options history for Enphase Energy ENPH revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $1,267,343, and 8 were calls, valued at $392,990.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $20.0 to $55.0 for Enphase Energy over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Enphase Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Enphase Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Enphase Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ENPH PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $22.2 $18.65 $21.2 $55.00 $424.0K 1.1K 200 ENPH PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $2.55 $2.48 $2.55 $40.00 $386.5K 25.0K 1.6K ENPH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $5.1 $5.0 $5.05 $45.00 $128.7K 755 284 ENPH CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/11/25 $3.4 $3.35 $3.39 $41.00 $67.9K 101 401 ENPH PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.85 $6.75 $6.75 $45.00 $55.3K 8.6K 84

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company. The company delivers smart, easy-to-use solutions that manage solar generation, storage, and communication on one platform. The company's microinverter technology primarily serves the rooftop solar market and produces a fully integrated solar-plus-storage solution. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Enphase Energy, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Enphase Energy

With a volume of 5,169,315, the price of ENPH is down -8.0% at $39.56.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

What The Experts Say On Enphase Energy

4 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $42.25.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Keybanc downgraded its action to Underweight with a price target of $31. * An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $42. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Mizuho keeps a Outperform rating on Enphase Energy with a target price of $53. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Sell rating on Enphase Energy, maintaining a target price of $43.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Enphase Energy with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.