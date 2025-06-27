Decoding Lam Research's Options Activity: What's the Big Picture?

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Lam Research LRCX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with LRCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 20 uncommon options trades for Lam Research.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $327,780, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $986,243.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $60.0 and $120.0 for Lam Research, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Lam Research options trades today is 1270.18 with a total volume of 1,743.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Lam Research's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $120.0 over the last 30 days.

Lam Research Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LRCX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $19.75 $19.7 $19.7 $100.00 $277.8K 4.1K 141 LRCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $38.05 $37.5 $37.83 $60.00 $189.1K 449 50 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $5.15 $5.1 $5.15 $95.00 $154.5K 349 302 LRCX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $1.93 $1.93 $1.93 $70.00 $96.5K 1.9K 500 LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $5.9 $5.8 $5.9 $120.00 $88.5K 736 150

About Lam Research

Lam Research is one of the largest semiconductor wafer fabrication equipment manufacturers in the world. It specializes in deposition and etch, which entail the buildup of layers on a semiconductor and the subsequent selective removal of patterns from each layer. Lam holds the top market share in etch and holds the clear second share in deposition. It is more exposed to memory chipmakers for DRAM and NAND chips. It counts as top customers the largest chipmakers in the world, including TSMC, Samsung, Intel, and Micron.

In light of the recent options history for Lam Research, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Lam Research Standing Right Now?

Currently trading with a volume of 2,746,753, the LRCX's price is up by 0.14%, now at $96.98.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 33 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Lam Research

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $113.33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Lam Research with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.