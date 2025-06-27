Freeport-McMoRan Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Freeport-McMoRan FCX.

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with FCX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Freeport-McMoRan.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 53%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $231,470, and 10 are calls, for a total amount of $2,020,917.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $39.0 and $60.0 for Freeport-McMoRan, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Freeport-McMoRan's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Freeport-McMoRan's whale trades within a strike price range from $39.0 to $60.0 in the last 30 days.

Freeport-McMoRan Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.05 $2.92 $3.08 $47.00 $1.1M 742 0 FCX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $0.74 $0.61 $0.65 $60.00 $260.0K 9.5K 8.0K FCX CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $0.65 $0.59 $0.64 $60.00 $256.0K 9.5K 4.0K FCX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $0.47 $0.29 $0.34 $40.00 $169.0K 3.5K 5.0K FCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/21/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.09 $47.00 $153.5K 742 3.7K

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan owns stakes in 10 copper mines, led by its 49% ownership of the Grasberg copper and gold operations in Indonesia, 55% of the Cerro Verde mine in Peru, and 72% of Morenci in Arizona. It sold around 1.2 million metric tons of copper (its share) in 2024, making it the one of the world's largest copper miners by volume. It also sold about 900,000 ounces of gold, mostly from Grasberg, and 70 million pounds of molybdenum. It had about 25 years of copper reserves at the end of December 2024. We expect it to sell similar amounts of copper midcycle in 2029, though we expect gold volumes to decline to about 700,000 ounces then due to falling production at Grasberg.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Freeport-McMoRan, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Freeport-McMoRan Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 4,045,767, the price of FCX is down -0.92% at $44.05.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 25 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $48.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

An analyst from Scotiabank upgraded its action to Sector Outperform with a price target of $48.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Freeport-McMoRan options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.