A Closer Look at Visa's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Visa. Our analysis of options history for Visa V revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 36% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 9 were puts, with a value of $445,459, and 2 were calls, valued at $86,280.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $340.0 to $420.0 for Visa over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Visa's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Visa's significant trades, within a strike price range of $340.0 to $420.0, over the past month.

Visa 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume V PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $73.85 $71.55 $72.7 $420.00 $72.7K 0 0 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $12.4 $12.25 $12.4 $350.00 $52.0K 1.1K 94 V PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $17.3 $16.85 $17.09 $355.00 $51.2K 704 59 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.3 $16.95 $17.3 $355.00 $50.1K 704 146 V PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $17.3 $16.95 $17.3 $355.00 $50.1K 704 88

About Visa

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2024, it processed almost $16 trillion in total volume. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Visa, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Visa

Currently trading with a volume of 466,613, the V's price is up by 0.56%, now at $347.96.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 25 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Visa

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $412.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Truist Securities downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $400. * Showing optimism, an analyst from Mizuho upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $425.

